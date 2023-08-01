Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will play Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

Twins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB action with 141 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 13th in baseball with a .412 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.237).

Minnesota has the No. 18 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (470 total runs).

The Twins' .314 on-base percentage is 21st in MLB.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in MLB.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff leads the majors.

Minnesota's 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins average baseball's lowest WHIP (1.183).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Pablo Lopez (5-6) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Lopez has 12 quality starts under his belt this season.

Lopez will aim to go five or more innings for his 13th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Mariners L 9-7 Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/26/2023 Mariners L 8-7 Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals L 8-5 Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer 7/29/2023 Royals L 10-7 Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles 7/30/2023 Royals L 2-1 Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough 8/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Pablo Lopez Miles Mikolas 8/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Joe Ryan Miles Mikolas 8/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Sonny Gray Jordan Montgomery 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Bailey Ober Merrill Kelly 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Pablo Lopez Zac Gallen

