You can find player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Nolan Arenado and others on the Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals heading into their matchup at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday at Busch Stadium.

Twins vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez (5-6) for his 22nd start of the season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Lopez has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.13 ERA ranks 36th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks fifth.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jul. 25 7.0 6 2 2 8 1 at Mariners Jul. 20 5.0 6 2 2 7 2 at Athletics Jul. 15 5.2 8 7 7 7 3 vs. Royals Jul. 5 9.0 4 0 0 12 0 at Orioles Jun. 30 6.0 3 1 1 6 3

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Correa has 85 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.

He has a slash line of .228/.304/.398 on the season.

Correa will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with two doubles and two walks.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has put up 62 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .207/.294/.437 slash line so far this season.

Buxton brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .375 with four doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 29 3-for-3 2 0 2 6 0 at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has recorded 110 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .279/.328/.508 so far this year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has put up 113 hits with 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .280/.369/.467 on the year.

Goldschmidt takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

