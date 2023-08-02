The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.120 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .172 with nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks.

Gallo has had a hit in 33 of 83 games this season (39.8%), including multiple hits six times (7.2%).

In 16 games this year, he has gone deep (19.3%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).

Gallo has had at least one RBI in 22.9% of his games this year (19 of 83), with more than one RBI seven times (8.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 33.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.6%.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .179 AVG .167 .287 OBP .286 .393 SLG .483 13 XBH 14 5 HR 12 13 RBI 19 55/16 K/BB 60/19 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings