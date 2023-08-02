The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .243 with 10 doubles, five home runs and eight walks.

Polanco has recorded a hit in 25 of 34 games this year (73.5%), including six multi-hit games (17.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.7% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.4% of his games this year, Polanco has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (32.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .266 AVG .211 .293 OBP .286 .519 SLG .298 12 XBH 3 4 HR 1 13 RBI 6 20/3 K/BB 13/5 0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings