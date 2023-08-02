The Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals will play on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET, with Byron Buxton and Nolan Arenado among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Cardinals are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Twins (-130). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -130 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-5.

The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have gone 42-28 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, Minnesota has a record of 34-23 (59.6%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Twins a 56.5% chance to win.

In the 108 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Minnesota, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-51-6).

The Twins have collected a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-24 25-29 26-23 29-29 44-40 11-12

