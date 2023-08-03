The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton and his .541 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (63) this season while batting .207 with 35 extra-base hits.

Buxton is batting .412 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Buxton has gotten a hit in 44 of 85 games this season (51.8%), including 17 multi-hit games (20.0%).

He has homered in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Buxton has driven in a run in 24 games this season (28.2%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .216 AVG .197 .279 OBP .310 .506 SLG .359 19 XBH 16 14 HR 3 29 RBI 13 55/13 K/BB 54/22 4 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings