Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Farmer -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Matthew Liberatore on the mound, on August 3 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .255.
- In 54.1% of his 74 games this season, Farmer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 74), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Farmer has picked up an RBI in 23.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (39.2%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.252
|AVG
|.257
|.331
|OBP
|.303
|.374
|SLG
|.416
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|34/8
|K/BB
|27/6
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, one per game).
- Liberatore makes the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, July 5, the lefty tossed a third of an inning against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.75, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .323 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.