Watch the opening round of the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Troon, United Kingdom on Thursday, August 3, with the course playing at 6,494 yards as a par-72 with $2M in prize money as the purse. The most recent champ at this event was Ayaka Furue.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open

Start Time: 2:10 AM ET

2:10 AM ET Venue: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 72/6,494 yards

Par 72/6,494 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Want to place a bet on the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 9:32 AM ET Hole 1 Arpichaya Yubol, Alisa Inprasit 9:21 AM ET Hole 1 Cholcheva Wongras, Katharina Muehlbauer 8:48 AM ET Hole 10 Christine Wolf, Jenny Shin, Frida Kinhult 2:21 AM ET Hole 10 Ana Pelaez Trivino, Esther Henseleit, Lilia Vu 2:32 AM ET Hole 10 Ashleigh Buhai, Allisen Corpuz, In-gee Chun 2:43 AM ET Hole 10 Hinako Shibuno, Maja Stark, Jennifer Kupcho 2:54 AM ET Hole 10 Patty Tavatanakit, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, A Lim Kim 3:05 AM ET Hole 10 Cara Gainer, Moriya Jutanugarn, Pie-Yun Chien 3:16 AM ET Hole 10 Amanda Doherty, Chloe Williams, Ginnie Ding 3:27 AM ET Hole 10 Yuna Nishimura, Caroline Inglis, Sophie Witt

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.