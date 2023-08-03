Thursday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (48-61) versus the Minnesota Twins (55-54) at Busch Stadium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on August 3.

The Twins will give the ball to Sonny Gray (4-4, 3.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Matthew Liberatore (1-3, 6.75 ERA).

Twins vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Twins vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 71 times this season and won 42, or 59.2%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 34-23, a 59.6% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 476 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).

Twins Schedule