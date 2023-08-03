How to Watch the Twins vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 3
Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will attempt to defeat Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins when the teams square off on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
Twins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 142 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 16th in baseball with a .410 slugging percentage.
- The Twins rank 23rd in the majors with a .236 batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 18th in runs scored with 476 (4.4 per game).
- The Twins are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.
- Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has a 3.88 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins average baseball's best WHIP (1.182).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sonny Gray (4-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Gray is seeking his third quality start in a row.
- Gray will try to build on an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).
- He has had four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Royals
|L 8-5
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Brady Singer
|7/29/2023
|Royals
|L 10-7
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Lyles
|7/30/2023
|Royals
|L 2-1
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryan Yarbrough
|8/1/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Miles Mikolas
|8/2/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-3
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Dakota Hudson
|8/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Merrill Kelly
|8/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryne Nelson
|8/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Zac Gallen
|8/7/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Matt Manning
|8/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Eduardo Rodríguez
