Player props can be found for Carlos Correa and Nolan Arenado, among others, when the Minnesota Twins visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

Twins vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Gray Stats

The Twins' Sonny Gray (4-4) will make his 22nd start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gray has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks ninth, 1.261 WHIP ranks 36th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 29th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Jul. 28 6.0 5 3 3 5 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 6.0 7 2 2 4 1 at Mariners Jul. 17 5.2 5 5 5 5 4 vs. Orioles Jul. 8 6.0 6 6 6 5 3 at Orioles Jul. 2 6.0 2 0 0 7 3

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Correa Stats

Correa has 85 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.

He's slashed .225/.299/.392 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cardinals Aug. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 17 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 42 RBI (63 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He has a .207/.294/.438 slash line so far this season.

Buxton takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .412 with five doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 29 3-for-3 2 0 2 6 0 at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 30 walks and 78 RBI (112 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.327/.505 on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has recorded 114 hits with 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.365/.460 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

