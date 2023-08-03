Willi Castro and his .394 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the St. Louis Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore on August 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .245 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.

Castro has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 5.0% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has an RBI in 19 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 games this season (36.3%), including five multi-run games (6.3%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .231 AVG .255 .328 OBP .333 .407 SLG .336 12 XBH 6 3 HR 2 13 RBI 10 30/12 K/BB 40/10 12 SB 12

Cardinals Pitching Rankings