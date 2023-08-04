Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Friday, Jorge Polanco (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
- In 26 of 36 games this season (72.2%) Polanco has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (13.9%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Polanco has driven home a run in 11 games this season (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (30.6%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.266
|AVG
|.206
|.293
|OBP
|.296
|.519
|SLG
|.286
|12
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|6
|20/3
|K/BB
|14/7
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (134 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.40 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.40, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .214 batting average against him.
