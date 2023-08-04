As they prepare for a matchup with the New York Liberty (20-6), the Minnesota Lynx (13-14) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The play-in game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, August 4 at Target Center.

The Lynx lost their last outing 79-69 against the Sun on Tuesday.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Napheesa Collier Out Right Ankle 21.8 7.9 2.5 Rachel Banham Out Thumb 5.5 1.3 1.9 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.4 2.0 1.5

Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx Player Leaders

The Lynx get 13.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Kayla McBride.

Dorka Juhasz gets the Lynx 6.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. She also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Diamond Miller is averaging 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, making 40.5% of her shots from the floor.

Lindsay Allen leads the Lynx in assists (4.2 per game), and posts 6.3 points and 2.5 rebounds. She also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Lynx vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -10.5 168.5

