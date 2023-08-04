Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.316 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has three doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .254.
- Wallner has gotten a hit in 11 of 25 games this year (44.0%), with multiple hits on five occasions (20.0%).
- Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (20.0%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.0% of his games this year, Wallner has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (16.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (48.0%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.325
|AVG
|.161
|.449
|OBP
|.257
|.675
|SLG
|.387
|6
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|4
|13/5
|K/BB
|11/3
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (134 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (9-5 with a 3.40 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.40 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .214 to opposing hitters.
