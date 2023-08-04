On Friday, Michael A. Taylor (.346 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Cardinals.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .219.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 90), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 23.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 28.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.4%.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .231 AVG .206 .264 OBP .273 .433 SLG .405 13 XBH 13 7 HR 6 19 RBI 15 51/5 K/BB 44/10 5 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings