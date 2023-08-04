Friday's game features the Minnesota Twins (56-54) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-53) clashing at Target Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 4.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (6-5, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.40 ERA).

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Twins have won 43 out of the 72 games, or 59.7%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota is 38-27 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored 481 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Twins Schedule