Twins vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 4
Friday's game features the Minnesota Twins (56-54) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-53) clashing at Target Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 4.
The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (6-5, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.40 ERA).
Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Twins have won 43 out of the 72 games, or 59.7%, in which they've been favored.
- Minnesota is 38-27 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- The Twins have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Minnesota has scored 481 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 29
|@ Royals
|L 10-7
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Lyles
|July 30
|@ Royals
|L 2-1
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryan Yarbrough
|August 1
|@ Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Pablo Lopez vs Miles Mikolas
|August 2
|@ Cardinals
|L 7-3
|Joe Ryan vs Dakota Hudson
|August 3
|@ Cardinals
|W 5-3
|Sonny Gray vs Matthew Liberatore
|August 4
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Merrill Kelly
|August 5
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryne Nelson
|August 6
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Zac Gallen
|August 7
|@ Tigers
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Matt Manning
|August 8
|@ Tigers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 9
|@ Tigers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Reese Olson
