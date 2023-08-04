Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro and his .462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Diamondbacks
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .246.
- Castro has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this season (44 of 81), with at least two hits 15 times (18.5%).
- In 4.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has had at least one RBI in 23.5% of his games this season (19 of 81), with two or more RBI three times (3.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (37.0%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|43
|.231
|AVG
|.257
|.328
|OBP
|.338
|.407
|SLG
|.343
|12
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|10
|30/12
|K/BB
|40/11
|12
|SB
|13
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.61).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (134 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (9-5) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.40 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 109 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.40, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .214 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.