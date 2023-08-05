Switzerland vs. Spain: Women’s World Cup Round of 16 Odds, Stats and Live Stream - August 5
Spain will play Switzerland in the Round of 16 of the 2023 Women's World Cup, on August 5 at 1:00 AM ET. To reach the knockout rounds, Spain finished second in Group C, and Switzerland was the runner-up in Group A.
Spain is -276 to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals, and Switzerland is +750. An over/under of 2.5 goals has been set for this match.
Spain vs. Switzerland Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 1:00 AM ET
- Location: Auckland, New Zealand
- Venue: Eden Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- Spain Moneyline: -276
- Switzerland Moneyline: +750
Spain vs. Switzerland World Cup Betting Insights
- The two teams combine to score 3.4 goals per game, 0.9 more than this match's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to score 1.3 goals per game, 1.2 fewer than this match's over/under.
- Spain has compiled a 2-0-1 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this tournament.
- Spain has played as a moneyline favorite of -276 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.
- Switzerland drew the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.
- Switzerland has not entered a game this tournament as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +750 odds on them winning this game.
Spain World Cup Stats
Switzerland World Cup Stats
- Seraina Piubel has tallied one goal for Switzerland in Women's World Cup (three games).
- Ramona Bachmann has totaled one goal for Switzerland in Women's World Cup.
Spain vs. Switzerland Recent Performance
- So far this year, Spain is 8-0-2 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +29. In 2022, it was 6-5-2 in such matches (+16 goal differential).
- Spain was defeated on July 31 against Japan by a final score of 4-0. Spain took two more shots in the contest, nine to seven.
- So far this year, Switzerland is 1-5-0 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +2. In 2022, it went 0-1-5 in such matches (-16 goal differential).
- Switzerland drew New Zealand 0-0 in its last match on July 30. New Zealand outshot Switzerland 12 to three.
Spain Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Misa Rodriguez
|24
|1
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Ona Batlle
|24
|2
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Teresa Abilleira Duenas
|23
|3
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Irene Paredes
|32
|4
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Ivana Andres
|29
|5
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Aitana Bonmati
|25
|6
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Irene Guerrero
|26
|7
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Mariona
|27
|8
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Esther Gonzalez
|30
|9
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Jennifer Hermoso
|33
|10
|CF Pachuca (Mexico)
|Alexia Putellas
|29
|11
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Oihane Hernandez
|23
|12
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Enith Salon
|21
|13
|Valencia CF (Spain)
|Laia Codina
|23
|14
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Eva Navarro
|22
|15
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Maria Perez
|21
|16
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Alba Redondo
|26
|17
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Salma Paralluelo
|19
|18
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Olga Carmona
|23
|19
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Rocio Galvez
|26
|20
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Claudia Zornoza Sanchez
|32
|21
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Athenea Del Castillo
|22
|22
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Cata Coll
|22
|23
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
Switzerland Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Gaelle Thalmann
|37
|1
|Real Betis Seville (Spain)
|Julia Stierli
|26
|2
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Lara Marti
|23
|3
|Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
|Laura Felber
|21
|4
|Servette Geneva (Switzerland)
|Noelle Maritz
|27
|5
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Geraldine Reuteler
|24
|6
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Amira Arfaoui
|23
|7
|-
|Nadine Riesen
|23
|8
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
|32
|9
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Ramona Bachmann
|32
|10
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Coumba Sow
|28
|11
|Servette Geneva (Switzerland)
|Livia Peng
|21
|12
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Lia Walti
|30
|13
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Marion Rey
|24
|14
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Luana Buhler
|27
|15
|TSG Hoffenheim (Germany)
|Sandrine Mauron
|26
|16
|Servette Geneva (Switzerland)
|Seraina Piubel
|23
|17
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Viola Calligaris
|27
|18
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Eseosa Aigbogun
|30
|19
|Paris FC (France)
|Fabienne Humm
|36
|20
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Seraina Friedli
|30
|21
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Meriame Terchoun
|27
|22
|Dijon FCO (France)
|Alisha Lehmann
|24
|23
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
