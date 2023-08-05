Jennifer Kupcho will hit the course at Dundonald Links in Troon, United Kingdom to compete in the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open from August 3-5. It's a par-72 that spans 6,494 yards, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to wager on Kupcho at the Trust Golf Women's Ladies Scottish Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Jennifer Kupcho Insights

Kupcho has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of her last 16 rounds played.

Kupcho has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Kupcho has finished in the top 10 twice in her past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

She has made the cut in three of her past five tournaments.

Kupcho has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five tournaments. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 30 -4 273 0 16 1 2 $676,977

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,494 yards, Dundonald Links is set up as a par 72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,019 yards .

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Dundonald Links, the scoring average is slightly lower at -6 per tournament.

The courses that Kupcho has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,562 yards, while Dundonald Links will be at 6,494 yards this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Kupcho's Last Time Out

Kupcho was in the 69th percentile on par 3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.05 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.14 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Amundi Evian Championship, which placed her in the 50th percentile of the field.

Kupcho was better than 98% of the competitors at the Amundi Evian Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.81.

Kupcho carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, worse than the field average of 2.1.

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Kupcho carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (3.6).

Kupcho's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were less than the field average of 4.2.

At that most recent outing, Kupcho posted a bogey or worse on seven of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.6).

Kupcho finished the Amundi Evian Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6) with 11 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Kupcho carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.5.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards Kupcho Odds to Win: +5500

