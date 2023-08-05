Twins vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 5
Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (57-54) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-54) matching up at Target Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 5.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Kenta Maeda (2-6) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (6-5) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.
Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Diamondbacks
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Odds
Twins Performance Insights
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 4-6.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have won 44 out of the 73 games, or 60.3%, in which they've been favored.
- Minnesota has a record of 16-14 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 484 (4.4 per game).
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 30
|@ Royals
|L 2-1
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryan Yarbrough
|August 1
|@ Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Pablo Lopez vs Miles Mikolas
|August 2
|@ Cardinals
|L 7-3
|Joe Ryan vs Dakota Hudson
|August 3
|@ Cardinals
|W 5-3
|Sonny Gray vs Matthew Liberatore
|August 4
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Bailey Ober vs Merrill Kelly
|August 5
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryne Nelson
|August 6
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Zac Gallen
|August 7
|@ Tigers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Joey Wentz
|August 8
|@ Tigers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 9
|@ Tigers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Reese Olson
|August 10
|@ Tigers
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Tarik Skubal
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.