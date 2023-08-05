Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (57-54) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-54) matching up at Target Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Kenta Maeda (2-6) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (6-5) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 44 out of the 73 games, or 60.3%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has a record of 16-14 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 484 (4.4 per game).

The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).

Twins Schedule