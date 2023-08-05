The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll take the field at Target Field against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

The Twins are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+135). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -160 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been favored on the moneyline 73 total times this season. They've finished 44-29 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Minnesota has a 16-14 record (winning 53.3% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Twins a 61.5% chance to win.

Minnesota has played in 111 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-53-6).

The Twins have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-24 26-30 26-23 31-30 45-41 12-12

