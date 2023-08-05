Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Diamondbacks on August 5, 2023
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Corbin Carroll and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Target Field on Saturday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 40 walks and 45 RBI (85 total hits).
- He's slashed .220/.295/.383 so far this year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 63 hits with 11 doubles, 16 home runs, 23 walks and 40 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .230/.294/.445 on the year.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 2
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|Jul. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 22 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 40 walks and 59 RBI (106 total hits). He's also stolen 33 bases.
- He's slashing .278/.356/.528 on the year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Giants
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 57 RBI (115 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .287/.363/.504 so far this season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
