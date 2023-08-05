Ryan Jeffers takes a 10-game hitting streak into the Minnesota Twins' (57-54) game versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-54) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Target Field.

The probable pitchers are Kenta Maeda (2-6) for the Twins and Ryne Nelson (6-5) for the Diamondbacks.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (2-6, 4.53 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (6-5, 4.84 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

The Twins will send Maeda (2-6) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Kansas City Royals.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 4.53, a 4.06 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.248.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Maeda will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.84 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 25-year-old has put up a 4.84 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings during 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .282 to his opponents.

Nelson is looking to record his eighth quality start of the year.

Nelson will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 22 outings this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 56th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 54th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 64th.

