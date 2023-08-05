Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .246.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 45 of 82 games this season (54.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (18.3%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (4.9%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (23.2%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (3.7%).
- In 36.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|43
|.232
|AVG
|.257
|.326
|OBP
|.338
|.402
|SLG
|.343
|12
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|10
|31/12
|K/BB
|40/11
|13
|SB
|13
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (137 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.84 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 56th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 54th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 64th.
