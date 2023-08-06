Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Carlos Correa (.175 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with an OBP of .295, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .382.
- Correa has had a hit in 64 of 99 games this season (64.6%), including multiple hits 18 times (18.2%).
- In 12.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has driven in a run in 30 games this season (30.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (34.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|53
|.225
|AVG
|.217
|.298
|OBP
|.292
|.371
|SLG
|.392
|16
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|23
|45/19
|K/BB
|56/21
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (141 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (11-5) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 19th, 1.086 WHIP ranks 11th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 24th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.