Max Kepler -- hitting .294 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on August 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks while batting .237.

Kepler has had a hit in 43 of 82 games this year (52.4%), including multiple hits 20 times (24.4%).

In 17 games this season, he has homered (20.7%, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate).

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 39.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 45 .262 AVG .217 .317 OBP .286 .468 SLG .454 12 XBH 16 7 HR 10 20 RBI 21 32/10 K/BB 35/13 0 SB 0

