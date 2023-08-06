Michael A. Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on August 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .220 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 15 walks.

Taylor enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .294 with three homers.

In 52.2% of his games this year (48 of 92), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (10.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (15.2%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has driven home a run in 23 games this season (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 28 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .232 AVG .206 .264 OBP .273 .465 SLG .405 15 XBH 13 9 HR 6 21 RBI 15 53/5 K/BB 44/10 5 SB 2

