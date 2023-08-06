The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Castro is batting .246 with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 23 walks.

In 55.4% of his games this year (46 of 83), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (18.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 4.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 83), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has an RBI in 20 of 83 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.0%.

Home Away 40 GP 43 .233 AVG .257 .321 OBP .338 .414 SLG .343 13 XBH 7 3 HR 2 15 RBI 10 32/12 K/BB 40/11 13 SB 13

