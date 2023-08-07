Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Monday, Willi Castro (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .247 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Castro enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .267.
- Castro has gotten at least one hit in 56.0% of his games this season (47 of 84), with at least two hits 15 times (17.9%).
- He has homered in 4.8% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has driven home a run in 20 games this year (23.8%), including more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 32 of 84 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.235
|AVG
|.257
|.321
|OBP
|.338
|.420
|SLG
|.343
|14
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|10
|34/12
|K/BB
|40/11
|13
|SB
|13
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (132 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season. He is 2-9 with a 6.37 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, July 29, when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.37 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .285 to opposing hitters.
