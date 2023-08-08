Jorge Polanco, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .234 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

In 28 of 40 games this season (70.0%) Polanco has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.0%).

In six games this season, he has gone deep (15.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 30.0% of his games this year, Polanco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (35.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 18 .256 AVG .206 .297 OBP .289 .523 SLG .279 13 XBH 3 5 HR 1 14 RBI 6 24/5 K/BB 16/7 0 SB 1

