The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 16 walks while batting .215.

In 48 of 94 games this season (51.1%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (10.6%).

Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (14.9%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 45 .228 AVG .200 .258 OBP .271 .455 SLG .392 15 XBH 13 9 HR 6 21 RBI 16 55/5 K/BB 45/11 5 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings