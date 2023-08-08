The Minnesota Twins (60-54) will rely on Carlos Correa when they visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (49-63) at Comerica Park on Tuesday, August 8. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Tigers have +100 odds to win. An 8-run total is listed for the game.

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (5-4, 3.11 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (7-5, 2.96 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Twins versus Tigers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Twins (-120) in this matchup, means that you think the Twins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Max Kepler hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 46, or 61.3%, of the 75 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Twins have a 44-28 record (winning 61.1% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 5-4 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 35 wins in the 90 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 32 times in 84 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Max Kepler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.