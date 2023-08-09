Carlos Correa, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Tigers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with 91 hits and an OBP of .301, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .395.

Correa enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.

In 65.7% of his games this year (67 of 102), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (19.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 12.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35 of 102 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 55 .225 AVG .229 .297 OBP .305 .368 SLG .417 16 XBH 23 4 HR 9 25 RBI 27 46/19 K/BB 56/22 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings