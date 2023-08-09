Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .212 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 16 walks.
- Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 50.5% of his games this year (48 of 95), with more than one hit 10 times (10.5%).
- In 14.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.3% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 95 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|46
|.228
|AVG
|.195
|.258
|OBP
|.265
|.455
|SLG
|.383
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|16
|55/5
|K/BB
|47/11
|5
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (134 total, 1.2 per game).
- Faedo (2-4 with a 5.80 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 23 against the San Diego Padres, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.80, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.
