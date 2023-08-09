Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.300 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .247 with 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Castro will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 in his last outings.
- In 57.0% of his 86 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 4.7% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.3% of his games this year, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.4% of his games this year (33 of 86), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.235
|AVG
|.257
|.321
|OBP
|.337
|.420
|SLG
|.345
|14
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|10
|34/12
|K/BB
|41/12
|13
|SB
|13
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 134 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Faedo gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday, July 23 against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.80, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
