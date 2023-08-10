The Indiana Fever (7-22) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (13-15) on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video.

The game has no line set.

Lynx vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Prime Video

Lynx vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 86 Fever 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 166.7

Lynx vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota's record against the spread is 14-13-0.

Minnesota has played 28 games this year, and 14 of them have gone over the total.

Lynx Performance Insights

In 2023, the Lynx are ninth in the WNBA on offense (79.6 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (84.8 points conceded).

On the boards, Minnesota is fifth in the league in rebounds (34.3 per game). It is eighth in rebounds allowed (34.8 per game).

In 2023, the Lynx are sixth in the league in turnovers committed (13.3 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (12.5).

In 2023 the Lynx are third-worst in the league in 3-point makes (6.4 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (31%).

In 2023, the Lynx are worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (9 per game) and ninth in defensive 3-point percentage (34.8%).

In 2023, Minnesota has attempted 30.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 69.3% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 21.9% of Minnesota's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 78.1% have been 2-pointers.

