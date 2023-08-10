The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter take the field against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at Comerica Park.

The Twins are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+125). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -150 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-4.

The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have gone 46-31 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 59.7% of those games).

Minnesota has gone 25-18 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (58.1% winning percentage).

The Twins have a 60% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota has combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times this season for a 55-55-6 record against the over/under.

The Twins have collected a 4-7-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-24 27-32 27-23 33-32 47-42 13-13

