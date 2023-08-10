The Minnesota Twins (60-56) will look to Carlos Correa when they visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (51-63) at Comerica Park on Thursday, August 10. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Tigers have +125 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (3-6, 4.22 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (1-5, 4.94 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Twins' game against the Tigers but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Twins (-150) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to beat the Tigers with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.67.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Max Kepler hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 77 games this season and won 46 (59.7%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Twins have gone 25-18 (58.1%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 60% chance to win.

The Twins went 5-4 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 92 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (40.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 25 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.