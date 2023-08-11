Carlos Correa -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on August 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: NBC 10
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa has 93 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .399. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.
  • Correa will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers during his last games.
  • In 69 of 104 games this year (66.3%) Correa has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (19.2%).
  • In 13.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Correa has driven in a run in 33 games this year (31.7%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 36 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 57
.225 AVG .229
.297 OBP .302
.368 SLG .423
16 XBH 24
4 HR 10
25 RBI 28
46/19 K/BB 58/22
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 3.99 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Sanchez (0-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty threw five innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
