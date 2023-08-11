Joey Gallo, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the hill, August 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .171 with nine doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 41 walks.

Gallo has gotten a hit in 35 of 90 games this season (38.9%), including six multi-hit games (6.7%).

He has homered in 18.9% of his games in 2023 (17 of 90), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this season (20 of 90), with more than one RBI eight times (8.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 32.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.3%).

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 45 .169 AVG .172 .285 OBP .303 .373 SLG .492 13 XBH 15 5 HR 13 13 RBI 21 60/18 K/BB 64/23 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings