The Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco (.344 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .232 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

In 30 of 43 games this year (69.8%) Polanco has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.0%).

In six games this year, he has homered (14.0%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 27.9% of his games this season, Polanco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (32.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .256 AVG .205 .297 OBP .303 .523 SLG .295 13 XBH 5 5 HR 1 14 RBI 6 24/5 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings