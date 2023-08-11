Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Kyle Farmer -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 83 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the hill, on August 11 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is batting .243 with eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Farmer has picked up a hit in 53.2% of his 79 games this season, with more than one hit in 13.9% of those games.
- He has homered in 7.6% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Farmer has driven in a run in 17 games this season (21.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 36.7% of his games this season (29 of 79), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.8%) he has scored more than once.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.250
|AVG
|.235
|.328
|OBP
|.276
|.371
|SLG
|.370
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|34/8
|K/BB
|29/6
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .211 against him.
