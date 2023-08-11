On Friday, Ryan Jeffers (.771 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks while hitting .285.

Jeffers has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 62 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.0% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (25.8%), with two or more RBI in six of them (9.7%).

He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .333 AVG .245 .429 OBP .342 .595 SLG .422 11 XBH 10 5 HR 4 9 RBI 16 28/11 K/BB 38/11 1 SB 2

