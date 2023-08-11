On Friday, August 11 at 7:05 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies (64-52) host the Minnesota Twins (60-57) at Citizens Bank Park. Cristopher Sanchez will get the ball for the Phillies, while Dallas Keuchel will take the hill for the Twins.

The Phillies are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Twins (+135). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Twins vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC 10

NBC 10 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (0-3, 3.44 ERA) vs Keuchel - MIN (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

Twins vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Twins and Phillies game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (+135) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $23.50 back in your pocket.

Twins vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 74 times this season and won 44, or 59.5%, of those games.

The Phillies have a 20-11 record (winning 64.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Philadelphia has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies have a 6-3 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have won in 14, or 37.8%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Twins vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dallas Keuchel - - - -

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

