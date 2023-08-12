Braves vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 12
Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves (74-41) and the New York Mets (52-64) at Citi Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Braves coming out on top. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 12.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (12-4) to the mound, while Jose Quintana (0-3) will take the ball for the Mets.
Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 1-2-0 against the spread.
- This season, the Braves have won 66 out of the 102 games, or 64.7%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta has a record of 17-6 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (672) in baseball so far this year.
- The Braves have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Mets Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have posted a mark of 1-7.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Mets have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.
- The Mets have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (25.6%) in those contests.
- New York has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mets have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for New York is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (500 total runs).
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 8
|@ Pirates
|W 8-6
|Yonny Chirinos vs Mitch Keller
|August 9
|@ Pirates
|W 6-5
|Max Fried vs Quinn Priester
|August 10
|@ Pirates
|L 7-5
|Bryce Elder vs Bailey Falter
|August 11
|@ Mets
|W 7-0
|Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill
|August 12
|@ Mets
|W 21-3
|Allan Winans vs Denyi Reyes
|August 12
|@ Mets
|-
|Spencer Strider vs José Quintana
|August 13
|@ Mets
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga
|August 14
|Yankees
|-
|Max Fried vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 15
|Yankees
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Luis Severino
|August 16
|Yankees
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|August 18
|Giants
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Alex Cobb
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 7
|Cubs
|W 11-2
|Kodai Senga vs Drew Smyly
|August 8
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Carlos Carrasco vs Jameson Taillon
|August 9
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|David Peterson vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 11
|Braves
|L 7-0
|Tylor Megill vs Charlie Morton
|August 12
|Braves
|L 21-3
|Denyi Reyes vs Allan Winans
|August 12
|Braves
|-
|José Quintana vs Spencer Strider
|August 13
|Braves
|-
|Kodai Senga vs Yonny Chirinos
|August 14
|Pirates
|-
|Carlos Carrasco vs Quinn Priester
|August 15
|Pirates
|-
|David Peterson vs Bailey Falter
|August 16
|Pirates
|-
|Tylor Megill vs Johan Oviedo
|August 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|José Quintana vs Adam Wainwright
