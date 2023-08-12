After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 6:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is hitting .242 with four doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Wallner has had a hit in 13 of 32 games this season (40.6%), including multiple hits six times (18.8%).

Looking at the 32 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (18.8%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Wallner has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (25.0%), with two or more RBI in six of them (18.8%).

In 15 games this year (46.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .333 AVG .125 .452 OBP .239 .686 SLG .300 8 XBH 3 5 HR 2 12 RBI 4 17/6 K/BB 15/4 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings