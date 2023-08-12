After hitting .206 with three home runs, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 6:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .216 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 16 walks.

Taylor has had a hit in 49 of 96 games this year (51.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (11.5%).

He has homered in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (14 of 96), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has driven home a run in 24 games this season (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 30.2% of his games this year (29 of 96), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .228 AVG .204 .258 OBP .272 .455 SLG .387 15 XBH 13 9 HR 6 21 RBI 16 55/5 K/BB 49/11 5 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings