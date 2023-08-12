Saturday's contest at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (65-52) taking on the Minnesota Twins (60-58) at 6:05 PM ET (on August 12). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Phillies, so expect a tight matchup.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (7-6) versus the Phillies and Taijuan Walker (13-4).

Twins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Twins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Phillies 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 46 out of the 78 games, or 59%, in which they've been favored.

This season Minnesota has won 44 of its 75 games, or 58.7%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 517 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule