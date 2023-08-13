Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Sunday, Matt Wallner (coming off going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has four doubles, eight home runs and 10 walks while batting .250.
- In 42.4% of his games this season (14 of 33), Wallner has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (21.2%, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Wallner has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (27.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (21.2%).
- He has scored a run in 16 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.333
|AVG
|.156
|.452
|OBP
|.255
|.686
|SLG
|.378
|8
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|6
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/4
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 3.96 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
